The risk of famine among internally displaced people in Baidoa, Somalia, has decreased, but 5.3 million people in the country are projected to face acute food shortages by the end of 2026. This was reported by UN News, citing the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Updated assessment for Baidoa

According to the previous assessment, about 5.4 million people in Somalia could have faced acute food insecurity in October–December 2026. After the assessment of the situation for displaced people in Baidoa was updated, this figure was lowered to 5.3 million — slightly less than in the August analysis.

The IPC uses a five-level scale to classify the severity of food insecurity, with the fifth level meaning famine. Displaced people in Baidoa will remain at the fourth, emergency level of acute food insecurity until the end of the year, while the level of acute malnutrition in this group is assessed as critical.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, Baidoa is no longer considered an area at risk of famine. The IPC explained this by saying that the worst-case scenario involving large-scale flooding and new displacement linked to El Niño did not materialize and is unlikely to occur before the end of 2026. The updated findings take into account data on food availability, nutrition, mortality and displacement collected after August.

Malnutrition among children

Despite the slight reduction in the number of people facing acute food shortages, child malnutrition remains a serious problem. According to the IPC estimate, another 7,000 children may experience malnutrition from July 2026 to June 2027. The total number of children already affected or who may be affected will amount to 1.92 million, including 437,000 who may suffer from severe malnutrition.

Experts called for urgent and sustained support in food security, livelihoods, nutrition, healthcare, water supply, sanitation and hygiene, primarily for displaced people and residents of hard-to-reach areas.

Read us on