Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior issued an alert on the evening of November 21 over a potential threat. The ministry urged citizens and residents of the country to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.

Updates through official channels

The ministry did not specify the nature of the potential threat. In a post on social media platform X, the agency also urged people to follow further updates through official channels. The announcement was addressed to both Bahraini citizens and residents of the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Anadolu Agency, the alert was issued on Saturday evening. The agency cited a statement by Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior published on social media platform X.

Earlier military statement

The alert was issued three days after a statement by the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force. At the time, the military said its air defense systems had intercepted several Iranian air attacks. The Anadolu Agency report does not specify whether the issued alert is connected to these attacks.

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