Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Sunday morning after the Interior Ministry warned of a potential threat. The ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe place and follow official announcements, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call to follow instructions

The Interior Ministry did not specify the nature of the potential threat. In its statement, the ministry recommended that residents obtain further information through official channels.

The sirens sounded amid tensions between Iran and the United States over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is of strategic importance for global supplies of energy resources and goods.

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Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz

The issue of navigation through the strait was also one of the key matters in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. According to Anadolu Agency, the war began after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, and a ceasefire was reached in April.

Later, hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed after negotiations reached a deadlock. This happened despite the sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.

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