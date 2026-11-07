Two permanent memorials honouring people who survived institutional abuse by clergy are planned to be installed in the Australian city of Ballarat by 2028. They are to be placed on the grounds of St Patrick’s Cathedral and St Alipius Primary School after a memorandum was signed between survivors, the Diocese of Ballarat and other survivor advocates, ABC News Australia reports.

Memorials at the cathedral and school

The initiative to create the memorials in Ballarat was put forward during the work of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, which operated from 2013 to 2017. According to abuse survivor Gary Scully, the path to this decision took more than a decade.

Scully said that in the 1960s he was abused by several teachers at the then Christian Brothers’ St Alipius School. In his view, the memorials should be accessible both on the grounds of the institutions and near the front fences, as some survivors cannot enter church grounds again.

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Ribbons as a sign of support

The initiative is linked to the Loud Fence movement, whose participants tie ribbons to the fences of churches and schools as a sign of solidarity with survivors. Such ribbons on the fence of St Patrick’s Cathedral have repeatedly been removed during maintenance work or cut off in targeted attacks.

In July 2026, ribbons on the Dawson Street side were also cut off. After that, Loud Fence and the Ballarat District Survivors Group said they would restore them. Ballarat’s new bishop, Mark Freeman, who began working in the diocese at the beginning of the year, joined the ribbon-tying ceremony.

Freeman said the memorials should primarily support survivors. Loud Fence board chair Mark O’Brien noted that the process resumed after new leadership emerged in the diocese.

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