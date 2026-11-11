Electricity prices in the Baltic states have surged amid power plant repairs, weak wind generation and inflows of expensive electricity from Central Europe. On Tuesday, the average price on Estonia’s day-ahead market reached €305 per megawatt-hour — the highest level since the first days of February, ERR News reports.

On Wednesday, the average price in Estonia stood at €248 per megawatt-hour. Over the first 11 days of November, the average reached €199.2 per megawatt-hour, while in January and February it was €154. In Latvia, the average price in November was €304 per megawatt-hour, in Lithuania €295, and in Finland €71.

Unavailable generation capacity

Enefit board member Tiit Hõbejõgi said that Estonia’s 260 MW Auvere power plant is undergoing maintenance and is expected to remain offline for about another week. One 105 MW boiler at the eighth unit of the Estonia Power Plant is also not operating. In total, 365 MW of generation capacity is unavailable.

In Lithuania, a 455 MW unit at the Elektrėnai power plant is under repair until November 25. In Latvia, repairs to the 420 MW second unit of Riga CHP-2 will continue until November 26, while the 73 MW CHP-1 will be out of operation until November 14. According to Hõbejõgi, this leaves approximately 1,000 MW less controllable capacity available in Latvia and Lithuania, and nearly 1,400 MW less across the region overall.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weak wind and expensive imports

Due to very weak winds, wind power plants in the Baltic states generated an average of about 0.5 GW — roughly 10% of their combined capacity. The share of demand supplied by wind and solar in the region fell from about 40% in October to approximately 20% at the beginning of November. Solar energy production declined by around half.

Prices were also affected by transmission capacity restrictions between Sweden’s SE3 and SE4 price zones and repairs to three nuclear reactors in Sweden with a combined capacity of about 3.3 GW. As a result, Sweden’s southern price zone imports more expensive electricity from Germany, which reaches the Baltics via the NordBalt cable between Sweden and Lithuania. Poland also buys and sells electricity through Lithuania, further affecting prices in the region.

In October, the average electricity price in Estonia was €82 per megawatt-hour, compared with €90 a year earlier. However, high November prices raised the year-to-date average to €85 per megawatt-hour. Eesti Energia forecasts that electricity may remain expensive throughout the winter if high natural gas prices persist.

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