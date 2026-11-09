In Bundaberg, Australia, a man died after a car crashed into a medical centre at Northway Plaza. ABC's report on the crash was published on 9 November 2026. His partner was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Emergency services called

As ABC News reports, emergency services were called to Northway Plaza shortly after 10:00. They received reports of a car crashing into the front window of a medical centre.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Couple was in the waiting room

The man and his partner were in the medical centre's waiting room at the time of the crash. Police said the car struck several pedestrians before crashing into the window.

The report does not specify the cause of the crash or the exact number of people hit by the car. According to ABC, no further details about the crash had been released at the time of publication.

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