In Bangkok, police detained a 54-year-old Israeli citizen on suspicion of drug possession, visa violations and possible covert filming of intimate encounters with women. According to the Jerusalem Post, the operation was conducted in a residential building in the Huai Khwang district with the participation of a narcotics suppression unit and immigration police.

Police suspicions

The investigation began after a report to the hotline of Thai narcotics control authorities. The informant said that the man met women through dating apps, invited them to his apartment and treated them to cakes that, according to law enforcement suspicions, may have contained drugs.

According to police information, after consuming the cakes, the women allegedly felt a rush of heat and increased sexual arousal. Law enforcement officers assume that intimate encounters after this may have been recorded without the women’s knowledge. The results of laboratory testing of the cakes’ composition have not been publicly disclosed.

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Items seized during the search

During the search, police seized 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 50 drug packaging bags, electronic scales, a tray of cakes and a mobile phone. According to law enforcement, the phone contained messages about purchasing drugs for resale, as well as numerous videos of intimate encounters with different women, filmed on a sofa in the apartment. Police believe these recordings may have been made without the women’s knowledge.

Police also established that the detainee’s visa had expired 2,095 days earlier — nearly six years ago. During surveillance, law enforcement officers saw different women entering and leaving the apartment. A 44-year-old Thai citizen was detained together with the man; she is suspected of possessing and using methamphetamine.

The detainee denied that the seized drugs belonged to him. Thai media also reported that he rejected all charges brought against him. According to police, the man is accused of possessing a dangerous drug, overstaying in the country, refusing a drug test and failing to comply with law enforcement requirements.

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