In Bangkok, law enforcement officers searched a shop that sold cannabis sweets after a complaint from a married couple from Chanthaburi province. The couple told police that they lost consciousness after consuming gummy candies, while their two-year-old son appeared lethargic and may also have eaten a small amount of the product. This was reported by Bangkok Post.

Shop search

According to Nathasak Chaowanasai, head of Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau, consumer protection police, together with representatives of the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Traditional and Alternative Medicine, executed a search warrant at a shop on Banthat Thong Road in Pathum Wan district.

Investigators considered the establishment a possible source of cannabis gummy candies. According to police, the sweets were sold in packaging resembling children’s treats and were also advertised online.

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Seized candies to be tested

During the search, officials found 90 unregistered packages of cannabis gummy candies without Thai-language labeling. The total value of the seized goods, based on price tags, was about 50,000 baht.

Police detained a 26-year-old shop employee identified only by her first name, Saowalak. She told law enforcement officers that she had been selling the gummy candies for more than a year at 80 baht each, including to foreign tourists.

Officials are to check whether the tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol content in the products exceeds permissible limits. Food and Drug Administration Secretary-General Supattra Boonserm urged parents to explain to children that cannabis-infused food must not be consumed, and urged adults not to consume products containing more than 1.6 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol per package.

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