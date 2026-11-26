A powerful explosion occurred at the Bangchak oil depot in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, on Thursday, local authorities reported. AFP journalists said that a large fireball and thick black smoke rose into the air above the city.

Evacuation near the oil depot

The Bangna District Office published a statement on its Facebook page. It reported an explosion at the Bangchak oil depot and asked people who are nearby to evacuate immediately for their own safety.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As France 24 reports, the outlet noted that AFP journalists provided the information about the fireball and black smoke over the Thai capital. The call specifically concerned people in the area adjacent to the facility.

Information about casualties

At the time of publication, there were no reports of fatalities or injuries. The France 24 report was published on November 26, 2026, and marked as one that would be updated as new information about the incident becomes available.

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