In Bangkok, Thailand, immigration police detained a 41-year-old Chinese national suspected of operating a major online gambling website. The man, identified by law enforcement only as Liu, had been hiding in the Sukhumvit-Ekkamai area after an arrest warrant was issued for him in China.

Detention near a shop

As Bangkok Post reports, the Chinese embassy informed Thai police that the wanted man was in Thailand. According to Major General Kongchart Liangsomsap, head of Immigration Police Division 1, it took five days to locate the suspect.

Investigators found that Liu was hiding in a luxury condominium in the Sukhumvit-Ekkamai area and rarely left the residence, mainly going out to local shops for food. He was detained at one such shop on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police statements on the Huangguan website

Police said that Liu admitted to operating the Huangguan gambling website, which was based in China. According to police, the platform had more than 4,000 user accounts, while the total recorded financial transactions exceeded 50 billion baht.

After an arrest warrant was issued in China, the man fled to Thailand. He had a valid visa, but Thai immigration police are carrying out extradition procedures.

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