529 garment factories closed in Bangladesh amid protests — TimesLIVE

In Bangladesh, protests by garment industry workers demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage have led to the closure of 529 factories. The country's authorities have formed a board to review wages and called on workers to return to their jobs, TimesLIVE reports.

Workers are demanding that the minimum wage be set at 30,000 taka per month, or about $245. This is more than double the current minimum of 12,500 taka. They explain the demand by the sharp rise in the cost of food, housing, transport and medical services.

Protests in Dhaka and Gazipur

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations in Dhaka and the city of Gazipur near the capital, blocking roads and disrupting transport links in key industrial areas. Police used tear gas and water cannons after protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In separate incidents, a police vehicle and a police post were set on fire. To maintain order, authorities deployed Bangladesh Border Guard personnel. The day before, dozens of enterprises suspended operations in the industrial area of Ashulia on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Wage Review Board

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, 987,190 workers in the country's main industrial centers were left without work because of the unrest. The new six-member board includes two representatives each from workers and employers, as well as a government representative and a neutral member.

Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury warned that prolonged disruptions could delay export shipments and payments from international buyers. Bangladesh's garment industry, the world's second largest after China, accounts for more than 80% of the country's export earnings and about 10% of its GDP.

Read us on