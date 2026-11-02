In Bangladesh, new clashes between garment factory workers and police on November 2 led to the renewed suspension of operations at 679 factories. The enterprises briefly resumed production after a mass shutdown the day before, but the protests resumed, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Workers’ demands

Protest participants are demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised from 12,500 to 30,000 taka, or US$243. They blocked roads, damaged factories and clashed with police in major industrial areas of the country.

On Sunday, the Bangladeshi government formed a six-member commission to consider the workers’ demands. Wage demands have intensified amid persistent inflation and rising living costs.

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Clashes and risks to exports

Police said they used tear gas in Dhaka when protesters tried to block roads and threw bricks and stones at law enforcement officers. Unrest was also reported in the industrial hubs of Ashulia and Gazipur near the capital. According to police and industry representatives, protesters set fire to a police vehicle and damaged several factories.

Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that between 20 and 25 factories were damaged during the unrest, while the office of a leather goods manufacturing company was also attacked. Factory owners cite rising costs, uncertainty in the energy market and weaker demand in key export markets.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest exporter of ready-made garments after China. The industry accounts for more than 80% of the country’s export earnings, employs around 4 million people and makes up about 10% of the economy. The unrest has raised concerns over delivery delays and buyer confidence during the production period for spring-summer export orders.

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