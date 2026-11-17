In Bangladesh, extreme heat in April 2024 may have been associated with 5,515 excess preterm births — approximately 19 cases per 1,000 births. This estimate is included in an analytical brief by the international research group Zero Carbon Analytics, Mongabay reports.

The greatest burden fell on major cities

According to Zero Carbon Analytics, Bangladesh had the highest figure among the three countries analyzed in the study: Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines. Dhaka and Chattogram accounted for 47% of the nationwide estimated number of excess preterm births.

In April 2024, the average temperature in the country was approximately 2.88°C above the April baseline for 1991–2020. Zero Carbon Analytics senior research analyst Joanne Bentley-McKune noted that the link between heat and preterm births is already well established. Infants who survive preterm birth may experience long-term health and developmental problems.

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Heat protection is proposed for inclusion in prenatal care

After the heatwaves in April 2024, Bangladeshi authorities issued recommendations for pregnant women on protection from high temperatures. At the same time, heat protection is not yet a routine component of pregnancy care in the country.

Zero Carbon Analytics calls for heat-risk assessment and protection recommendations to be integrated into regular prenatal care before the start of the hot season. Proposed measures include access to cooling in healthcare facilities, reliable water and electricity supplies, training for midwives and community health workers, and mobile or community cooling centers for remote areas.

Public health specialist Shamim Haider Talukder emphasized that cooling systems in hospitals alone are insufficient. He also pointed to the importance of adequate nutrition for pregnant women and the restoration of green spaces in cities. According to the study cited in the report, vegetation cover in Dhaka declined by 56% from 1989 to 2020.

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