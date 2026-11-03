In Bangladesh, paramilitary units were deployed in the industrial suburbs of the capital on the fourth day of protests by garment industry workers. Demonstrations continue in Gazipur and Narayanganj, where protesters demand that the minimum wage be set at 30,000 taka.

Clashes with police

Workers did not return to factories despite calls to end the protests. According to police, 58 law enforcement officers were injured during the clashes.

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As The Hindu reports, the demonstrations continued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Protesters remained on the streets despite the government's decision to establish a council to review the minimum wage.

Government response

Bangladesh's garment industry employs millions of people and generates the bulk of the country's export revenue. The government council is to consider the level of the minimum wage in this sector.

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