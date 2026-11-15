Nearly 150 factories closed in Bangladesh due to strike — BBC News

Nearly 150 garment factories were closed in Bangladesh over the weekend in the industrial areas of Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur due to a strike by workers demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage. This was reported by BBC News.

The strikers are demanding that the minimum wage be set at 30,000 taka — about £182 — per month. The current minimum wage is 12,500 taka. Workers say this amount is insufficient because of the rising cost of living.

Protest on highway near Gazipur

On Sunday morning, workers blocked the Dhaka–Tangail highway in Gazipur. Traffic was blocked for about an hour, after which police intervened. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Amjad Hossain told the BBC that after workers left the enterprises, law enforcement officers closed the factories in the city. According to him, 13 factories were closed on Saturday evening and another 16 during the morning unrest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Manufacturers’ position

Bangladesh’s labour law contains a “no work, no pay” provision that allows owners to suspend production and not pay wages if the production process is disrupted. The garment manufacturers’ associations BGMEA and BKMEA called for factories to be protected. BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said that enterprises unable to continue production because of unrest would remain closed indefinitely in accordance with labour law.

Bangladesh’s garment industry employs about four million people and generates nearly $40 billion in export revenue annually, accounting for 10% of the country’s GDP. Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest exporter of ready-made garments after China. On 1 November, the government established a minimum wage board, which is expected to prepare recommendations by the end of November; the updated wage structure is expected to be introduced from 1 December.

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