In Bangladesh, the government wage board on November 4 approved the introduction from December of a revised pay system for the garment industry. Workers are expected to receive their first payments under the new scale in January, but the size of the increase has not yet been determined, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Protests over pay

Last week, thousands of garment factory workers demanded that the minimum monthly wage be raised from 12,500 to 30,000 taka. During the protests, some of which were accompanied by violence, hundreds of enterprises ceased operations. Demonstrators also clashed with police, who used tear gas and stun grenades.

Workers say their incomes are not keeping pace with rising prices. Shilpi Khatun, 27, who has worked in the garment industry for five years and is her family's sole breadwinner, said that she currently earns 13,500 taka, or about 16,000 taka per month with overtime. According to her, these funds are often insufficient until the next payday.

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High inflation and manufacturers' position

Since 2022, Bangladesh has experienced a prolonged increase in the cost of living: average inflation has stood at about 9%. Garment factory worker Roksana Parvin from Ashulia said that she and her two daughters mainly eat rice and vegetables, while meat and fish have become unaffordable for the family. One of her daughters left school to reduce expenses.

Manufacturers, for their part, say that a significant wage increase could weaken Bangladesh's price advantage over India and Vietnam and further reduce profits already affected by higher energy costs. The garment industry accounts for more than 80% of the country's export earnings and employs more than 4 million people.

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