In Bannu, Pakistan, the regulation section (TOR) of the tehsil municipal administration reported the disappearance of important official registers and files. Dawn reports, citing a complaint filed by the administration with the city police station.

Unlocked cabinets and drawers

According to the administration, when the office resumed work last Monday, drawers and cabinets in the section were found unlocked. In an internal report, senior section assistant Rahatullah Shah stated that the Mazari Mandi records, the D&C register, Mal Mandi goods warehouse documents, and entry fee records had disappeared.

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The report also said that all receipt books and files related to Fazal Qadir Shaheed Park had disappeared. The document states that the office keys were with one of the employees on Saturday and Sunday.

Appeal to police

Bannu municipal official Fakhrul Islam asked police to register a first information report (FIR) and launch an investigation to locate the missing official documents.

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