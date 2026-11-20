In Germany, Bayern Munich have concerns over the condition of Harry Kane and Michael Olise after the home Bundesliga match against Cologne. According to Der Spiegel, Olise was moving on crutches after the game.

Kane did not finish the match

Kane left the game early and was limping. In the photo caption in the article, Kane is described as injured. The nature of Kane's and Olise's injuries and the possible consequences for their participation in upcoming matches have not been specified.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return of Kompany and Musiala

The return of head coach Vincent Kompany and Jamal Musiala was expected to make the home Bundesliga match against Cologne a celebration for Bayern. Instead, according to the publication's assessment, the Munich club experienced an evening of disappointment. Concerns over the condition of Kane and Olise became one of the team's problems after the match.

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