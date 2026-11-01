40 kg of cocaine seized at Beirut airport — The National

At Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, Lebanese law enforcement officers seized 40 kg of cocaine and detained a passenger from Syria. Lebanon’s Finance Ministry called the operation the largest drug seizure in the airport’s history, The National reports.

Two suitcases containing drugs

According to Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security, the detainee, identified by the initials BH, arrived from Accra, Ghana, on Saturday at 20:00. He was carrying two suitcases in which law enforcement officers found 40 packages of cocaine weighing approximately one kilogram each.

Apple AirTag tracking devices were also concealed inside the packages. Lebanese security authorities said they had been monitoring the passenger from the moment of his departure from Ghana and, after landing, tracked his movements until he collected his luggage.

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The investigation is ongoing

The passenger was detained, while the drugs and other seized items were confiscated. The General Directorate of General Security said the investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officers establishing the circumstances of the alleged smuggling scheme and identifying other possible individuals involved.

In September 2025, the Lebanese army reported the seizure of 64 million Captagon tablets, 79 barrels of chemicals, and equipment that, according to the army, was used to manufacture drugs in the city of Buday in the Baalbek district.

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