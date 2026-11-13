In Beirut, Lebanon, 40-year-old Ziad Tabbara is taking over the family falafel business founded by his great-grandfather Kamel Tabbara in 1914. The family's small shop operates in the Hamra district, and Ziad is learning the recipe and cooking skills from his 82-year-old father, Mohammed.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Mohammed Tabbara has managed the business for the most part since 1950 and still takes orders and assembles sandwiches. He began working in the shop with his father at the age of six. The family has occupied its current premises on a narrow street in Hamra since 1979.

A family business since 1914

Kamel Tabbara opened the first shop in the central Bab Idriss district when Beirut was still part of the Ottoman Empire. He later passed the business on to his son Ahmad, and Mohammed took it over afterward. According to the latter, the family business survived two world wars and numerous armed conflicts in Lebanon.

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Mohammed Tabbara said he has customers in various countries who come to the establishment for its familiar taste. One regular visitor, 60-year-old Jean Matta, works nearby and has been buying falafel from Tabbara since 1992. He described the dish as crispy, tasty and clean.

A broad bean-based recipe

The shop sells sandwiches for about $3: fried patties made from ground broad beans are wrapped in Lebanese flatbread, with pickled cucumber, tomatoes, parsley, thick tahini and homemade hot red pepper paste added. Ziad Tabbara, who previously worked as an accountant, has been fully employed at the family establishment for the past six years.

For its falafel, the family uses Australian broad beans: they are soaked the day before, ground and mixed with salt, coriander and other spices. Mohammed Tabbara also claims that he was the first in Lebanon to make falafel coated in sesame and with a hole in the middle, so that it cooks thoroughly inside and remains crispy outside. Ziad says he intends to preserve the taste that the family has passed down through generations.

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