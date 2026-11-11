Former Iraqi parliament member Ahmad al-Alwani was found dead in an apartment in the Tariq al-Jdideh district of Beirut, Lebanon. As The National reports, Lebanon's chief prosecutor has opened an investigation into his death.

Investigation into the death

Ahmad al-Alwani was 57 years old. According to local media, he arrived in the Lebanese capital from Erbil in northern Iraq on Thursday. After his family lost contact with him, relatives notified the Iraqi embassy, and police found the body.

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces Information Branch is handling the case. A judicial source told AFP that preliminary findings indicate al-Alwani was strangled. According to the source, a Lebanese citizen was detained on suspicion of involvement in the politician's death.

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Law enforcement agencies are also searching for two Syrian citizens. According to the judicial source, they transported al-Alwani from the airport to a hotel after his arrival in Beirut. The politician's office called his death a murder and urged a transparent investigation and for those involved to be held accountable. Iraq's ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed al-Husseini, said Baghdad is in contact with Lebanese security agencies regarding the circumstances of al-Alwani's death.

Political career in Iraq

Ahmad al-Alwani was a Sunni politician from Ramadi, the capital of Iraq's Anbar province, and a representative of the Albu Alwan tribe. Between 2005 and 2014, he was elected twice to Iraq's parliament from Anbar and chaired its economic committee.

The politician became a prominent figure in protests in Anbar in 2012–2013 against the government of then-prime minister Nouri al-Maliki. In December 2013, security forces raided his home to detain him; during an armed clash, the politician's brother Ali al-Alwani and several other people were killed. In November 2014, Iraq's Central Criminal Court sentenced al-Alwani to death by hanging after finding him guilty of the premeditated murder of two soldiers during the raid. He was released last year under Iraq's general amnesty law.

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