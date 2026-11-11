Former Iraqi parliament member Ahmed al-Alwani was found dead in an apartment in the Tariq al-Jadideh district of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Lebanon's Internal Security Forces' information branch is investigating the circumstances of his death, Anadolu Agency reports.

Investigation in Lebanon

Officials have not yet said under what circumstances al-Alwani died or named any possible suspects. According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the investigation is being conducted under the direct supervision of Prosecutor General Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj.

Iraq's ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Reda al-Husseini, told the Iraqi News Agency that the embassy is following the case together with Lebanese security agencies and is awaiting the results of the investigation. According to him, a judge was appointed to oversee the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by al-Alwani's office

Ahmed al-Alwani's media office called on Iraqi authorities in a statement on social media platform X to coordinate with Lebanon to ensure a transparent investigation and hold accountable all those involved in planning or carrying out the killing.

Al-Alwani represented the western Iraqi province of Anbar in parliament and chaired the parliament's economic committee. He supported protests against the government of then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in 2012 and 2013. In December 2013, he was arrested during a raid on his home in Ramadi. After more than 11 years in prison, al-Alwani was released under a general amnesty at the end of April 2025.

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