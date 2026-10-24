In Beirut, passengers are increasingly using motorcycle taxis, as rising fuel prices have made trips in traditional shared taxis, known as servees, less affordable. Servees drivers raised the fare from 200,000 to 300,000 Lebanese pounds in February, while some now charge 400,000 pounds or more per trip.

As The National reports, fuel prices have nearly doubled after the government introduced a fuel tax. According to the petrol station owners’ union, the war with Iran has also disrupted supplies from Gulf countries.

A cheaper alternative

A passenger named Zeinab said that a motorcycle taxi ride from the Ras el-Nabaa district to Jisr el-Wati cost her 200,000 pounds. She ordered the transport through an app and described it as cheaper and faster than looking for a taxi on the street and bargaining with the driver.

Moussa, a paramedic in his early 30s, has also stopped travelling in his own car. According to him, filling up his car used to cost $45, while expenses now reach $90–100 or more. He calls motorcycle taxis through a WhatsApp group, sending his pickup location to a dispatcher.

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Lebanon’s economic crisis has continued since 2019. The World Bank has described it as one of the most severe in modern history: depositors lost access to their savings, while the national currency depreciated by more than 98% against the dollar. The country’s minimum monthly wage is only $300.

Drivers’ complaints and safety concerns

Servees drivers complain about losing passengers. One of them, Adam, says he is forced to take almost every customer, even if they offer less than the set price, because after several hours of work he sometimes barely breaks even.

Traditional taxi drivers also point to unequal competitive conditions. A driver named Ibrahim said motorcycle taxi operators do not face the same licensing and insurance requirements as regular taxi drivers. According to him, a red licence plate that gives the right to operate as a taxi costs about $16,000. Some drivers are adapting to the new conditions: Wael carries passengers on a motorcycle during the day and works in a licensed taxi at night.

Motorcycle taxis manoeuvre through Beirut’s dense traffic, often without helmets and in violation of traffic rules. According to the publication, Lebanese authorities have limited themselves to isolated measures against unregistered motorcycles and have barely regulated this informal market.

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