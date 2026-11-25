In Belgium, personal data of approximately 1.2 million residents and employees of 82 municipalities in Flanders were stolen in a cyberattack. According to Anadolu Agency, the incident was reported by Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

According to cybersecurity company Secutec and SOCRadar specialists, the Ghost Hunters group gained access to the central server of a service provider that processed data from Flemish waste processing centers.

What data was stolen

The stolen information included names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, national register numbers, identity card details, and IBAN bank account numbers. In some municipalities, vehicle registration numbers were also compromised.

The incident affected all five provinces of Flanders, with the highest number of compromised records recorded in East Flanders. Secutec CEO Geert Baudewijns called it the largest cyberattack against Flemish municipalities detected by the company to date.

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Server access and dark web offers

The attacker using the alias BabidiGhost, according to the investigation, directly accessed data folders of 65 municipalities and obtained information on another 17 through an intermunicipal association.

Secutec said that some of the stolen data had already been offered for sale on the dark web. However, it is unknown whether any transactions took place. Investigators also found that the group targeted more than 50 organizations in Belgium, France, and Switzerland, including banks, insurance companies, payment providers, fintech companies, gambling platforms, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Claim of AI use

Secutec claims that the attacker had limited technical skills but used the Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek to execute commands during the operation. According to the company’s assessment, from November 6 to 15, he sent more than 5,800 commands to the model, 41 of which were blocked. Baudewijns called on AI developers to strengthen safeguards against instructions that could facilitate cybercrime.

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