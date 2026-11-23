In Belgium, security services are investigating three fires at companies linked to the defense industry in the Liège area. Defense Minister Theo Francken said that an ultra-left collective calling itself the “International Fire Fraction Against War” may be involved in the incidents.

Fires at companies

As Anadolu Agency reports, the fires occurred from late August to early November. They affected Belgian Advanced Technology Systems in Sart-Tilman, the precision mechanics company Mockel in Blegny, and automotive company ReulSport in Dison.

According to local media, all three companies supply products for the defense sector. Mockel and ReulSport allegedly also manufacture components for Belgian arms producer FN Herstal.

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Checking the theory of deliberate arson

The most serious fire occurred in early September at Belgian Advanced Technology Systems. Investigators found three separate points of ignition there, and prosecutors suspect deliberate arson. The company develops, among other things, radar systems and equipment for detecting and neutralizing drones.

Francken wrote on social media platform X that the aforementioned collective had claimed responsibility for the incidents on its website. According to him, all affected companies are directly linked to Belgium’s Ministry of Defense. Belgium’s State Security Service and military intelligence ADIV are checking whether this group is indeed responsible for the three fires.

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