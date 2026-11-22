Most flights at Brussels and Brussels-Charleroi airports in Belgium will be canceled on Monday because air traffic controllers are taking part in a nationwide strike against the government’s austerity measures. Politico reports.

Restrictions for 14 hours

Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes said it would be unable to provide its usual level of service from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. As a result, commercial flights at the country’s main airports will effectively not operate for most of the day.

Brussels Airport confirmed the cancellation of most departing and arriving flights. Brussels-Charleroi Airport said that for 14 hours, no aircraft would be able to either take off or land.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charleroi Airport’s reaction

Charleroi Airport management criticized Skeyes over the short notice of the restrictions. According to the administration, it was informed of the disruptions less than 36 hours in advance, although the airport had been preparing to operate normally.

The airport said the strike would affect thousands of travelers and around 3,400 Charleroi employees, and called on the Belgian authorities to develop a coordinated plan to prevent repeated disruptions. The protest was organized by Belgium’s main trade unions against spending cuts and the economic reforms of Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s government. Disruptions to public transport are also expected in Brussels.

Passengers were advised to check their flight status with airlines before traveling to the airports.

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