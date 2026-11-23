In Belgium on Monday, November 23, all departing flights from the country's airports were canceled, while public transport services were significantly limited due to a nationwide trade union demonstration in Brussels. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

Protest against austerity measures

The action was organized by the Christian trade union CSC (ACV), the socialist FGTB (ABVV), and the liberal Synova. They called for large-scale civic mobilization of workers, students, pensioners, civil society organizations, and other residents of the country.

The trade unions oppose the policy of the federal coalition known as “Arizona,” in particular its austerity measures. In their view, these decisions could raise the cost of living and weaken workers' rights. Participants also expressed concern about rising costs of housing, energy, fuel, food, and public transport, as well as the risk of job losses amid corporate restructuring and bankruptcies.

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Demonstrators gathered near Brussels-North railway station, where speeches were scheduled. The march was then to proceed along the city's inner ring road to Brussels-South railway station. The action is taking place amid resumed negotiations on the federal budget; Prime Minister Bart De Wever was also due to meet King Philippe.

Transport restrictions

In Brussels, only two of the four metro lines — 1 and 5 — were operating, operator STIB/MIVB said. In Flanders, according to De Lijn, around 60% of buses and trams were running. The largest disruptions were recorded in the provinces of Antwerp and Flemish Brabant, where almost half of bus and tram services were suspended.

In Wallonia, operator LETEC also reported significant restrictions: nearly half of scheduled services on its network were canceled. The previous nationwide demonstration, held by CSC and FGTB on October 9, drew between 30,000 and 50,000 participants.

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