The Belgian federal government has approved a bill that would allow asylum seekers to be denied accommodation in reception centers if another EU country is responsible for examining their applications for international protection. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Applicants under the Dublin rules

The initiative will apply to people who first applied for international protection in another EU country and subsequently applied in Belgium. Federal ministers approved the draft over the weekend as part of the implementation of the revised EU Reception Conditions Directive into Belgian law.

Minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt said the government intends to put an end to so-called asylum shopping. According to her, around 38% of applications for international protection in Belgium fall under the Dublin rules, which determine the EU state responsible for examining an application.

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Transfer to the responsible country

After it is established that another EU country is responsible for examining an application, Belgium facilitates the transfer of the applicant through specialized return centers, including a center in Zaventem.

Thomas Willekens, an adviser to the Flemish refugee protection organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, noted that asylum seekers often move between countries to reunite with family or join established communities. He also pointed to differences in reception conditions and asylum grant rates among EU countries. According to him, the Dublin rules allow states to take responsibility for applications on humanitarian grounds, while conflicts abroad remain the main factor behind the increase in the number of applications.

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