Europe’s largest satellite manufacturing plant has opened in Charleroi, Belgium. The facility, described as a megafactory, is operated by the Belgian company Aerospacelab. Belgium’s King Philippe attended the opening, Tagesschau reports.

Capacity of up to 500 satellites per year

The new facility covers around 20,000 square metres. Its production capacity is approximately 500 satellites annually. Aerospacelab said it is the largest satellite factory in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

Employees are expected to begin work in January, while production is planned to start no later than the end of 2028. Aerospacelab CEO Benoît Deper said that since 2018, the company has evolved from a small startup into an important contributor to ensuring European sovereignty in space.

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Satellites for the EU network

The factory is expected, among other things, to manufacture satellites for the European Union’s Iris-2 project. In September, Aerospacelab and its partners received a €2.4 billion contract to produce 264 of the 348 satellites for this communications system.

The satellites will be deployed in low and medium orbits. By 2030, the EU aims to create its own secure communications network in space to reduce dependence on services such as the US-based Starlink.

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