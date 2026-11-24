In Belgium, Flemish Media Minister Cieltje Van Achter called on Meta to remove hundreds of fake Facebook pages which, according to the source, are linked to a network targeting audiences in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Demand to Meta

Van Achter said she had contacted Meta with a demand to remove the accounts and pages used to spread fabricated content. According to her, the mass dissemination of falsehoods for profit undermines trust in information online and harms society.

The minister stressed that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has the resources and technologies to stop such practices. Anadolu Agency reports.

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Review under EU rules

Van Achter also asked the Flemish Media Regulator to examine the case in accordance with the EU Digital Services Act and submit its findings to the European Commission. She called for a coordinated European response to the cross-border disinformation operation.

According to an investigation by Belgian public broadcaster VRT, the network has about 750 Facebook pages and has published nearly one million posts over the past two years. The content included fabricated death notices of celebrities and Flemish public figures, as well as misleading materials created and translated using artificial intelligence.

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