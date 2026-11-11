Formal coalition talks between the left-wing party Die Linke, the Social Democrats and the Greens began in Berlin, Germany, on November 2. They were preceded by disputes over statements by individual figures and activists associated with Die Linke concerning Israel, as well as reports of contacts involving party activists. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

In the September 20 election to the Berlin parliament, Die Linke came first, winning 25.7% of the vote and 45 of 153 seats. Together, the three potential coalition partners hold 91 seats and expect to complete negotiations on an agreement in early January.

Conditions for resuming dialogue

In October, preliminary consultations between Die Linke, the Greens and the Social Democrats were suspended. They resumed after the parties agreed on a document providing for combating antisemitism and recognizing Israel's right to exist.

According to German media reports, the Social Democrats and the Greens made the exclusion of newly elected Die Linke lawmaker Vanessa Emde from the parliamentary faction one of the conditions for forming a coalition. Emde, who represents the Neukölln district, stated that people, not states, have a right to exist. She signed a party declaration recognizing Israel's right to exist, but later said that she was not retracting her words. The party leadership demanded that she relinquish her mandate, but she refused.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disputes surrounding the party

In August, during an official Die Linke election campaign event in Neukölln, rapper Dahabflex performed a composition featuring slogans against the Israel Defense Forces and a call for an intifada. The party leadership distanced itself from these statements.

An application was also filed to expel activist Hanna Bruns from the party after her statements at a demonstration and her refusal to distance herself from the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. Bruns rejects the accusations and explains her position as support for a single state for Israelis and Palestinians.

Separately, Die Linke condemned messages from internal correspondence of its youth movement, published in June by Bavarian public broadcaster BR. The correspondence included, among other things, a slogan wishing death to Israel and a comparison of Israel with Nazi Germany. During the coalition talks, the parties must also agree on housing, the budget and internal security.

Read us on