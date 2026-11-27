A trial has begun in Berlin against 57-year-old businesswoman Ilona V., who holds German and Ukrainian citizenship. She is accused of spying for the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. As Deutsche Welle reports, the woman was arrested on January 21 and has remained in custody since then.

Hearing postponed due to health condition

The start of the hearing in the morning was postponed after the defendant’s condition deteriorated and she required medical assistance. Ilona V. was later brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair and wearing dark glasses. Her lawyers also said that she would not confirm her personal details.

Throughout the day, the defense repeatedly reported that the defendant was experiencing nausea. A bucket was brought into the courtroom, and a doctor was also present. The trial is expected to continue until May 2027.

The prosecution’s account

According to the prosecution, Ilona V. contacted current and former officials of Germany’s Ministry of Defense to obtain information about the locations of defense industry facilities, drone testing and planned drone deliveries to Ukraine.

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Prosecutors claim that, at least since November 2023, she had been in contact with a man whom investigators consider to be her alleged handler and a Russian intelligence officer at the Russian Embassy in Berlin. According to investigators, she helped this contact attend political events in Berlin under a false name in order to establish connections, and also collected background information on participants in high-level political events.

Diplomatic consequences

The woman’s arrest triggered a diplomatic dispute between Berlin and Moscow. Germany summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled Andrey Mayerov, the deputy military attaché at the embassy.

Russia’s ambassador to Berlin, Sergey Nechayev, rejected the accusations and said that the Russian Embassy had no connection to the defendant. Before her arrest, Ilona V. had for years headed an organization advocating international cooperation, including in relations between Germany, Russia and Ukraine, and also ran a small marketing agency.

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