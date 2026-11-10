In Germany, a criminal trial against Patricia Schlesinger, the former director-general of public broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb), begins in Berlin on Tuesday. Two former rbb directors and the broadcaster’s former administrative board chair will appear before the Berlin Regional Court alongside her. The Berlin Public Prosecutor General’s Office accuses them of breach of trust to the detriment of rbb, Tagesschau reports.

Payment system

According to the prosecution, between January 2018 and July 2022, the four defendants caused financial damage to the broadcaster in various ways. The main part of the allegations concerns the variable remuneration system for rbb’s management at the time. Prosecutors believe it was introduced by bypassing the administrative board’s control and oversight functions and without the body’s proper approval.

According to the indictment, managers were paid more than €900,000 in variable salary components. Schlesinger received €223,722, according to the investigation, the former legal director received €151,546, and the former administrative director received €170,169. The investigation also challenges a monthly €1,700 supplement linked to the ARD chairmanship for management members and other executives.

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Damage and the defense’s position

The Public Prosecutor General’s Office estimates rbb’s financial losses at more than €1.7 million. According to the prosecution, an early retirement provision introduced for a former employee could have caused losses of at least €662,605. Schlesinger is also accused of claiming reimbursement for dinners at her private residence with representatives of Berlin’s political, cultural and business circles: she described them as work-related, while prosecutors consider the meetings private celebrations.

Schlesinger is charged with 26 counts, the former administrative board chair with 13, the former legal director with six, and the former administrative director with five. In seven counts, prosecutors allege particular gravity due to especially large losses or the self-serving nature of the actions.

Schlesinger’s lawyer said that she made decisions exclusively in rbb’s interests and that the defense would refute all allegations. The representative of the former administrative board chair also rejected the prosecution’s claims. A total of 56 hearing days are scheduled for the case, approximately until the end of June 2027. All defendants are presumed innocent.

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