German prosecutors have launched an investigation into the death of Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger. On the evening of November 4, the 55-year-old politician was found dead in a hotel in Berlin, Politico reports.

Death investigation

Berlin police said they had launched an investigation into the death. A spokesperson for the Berlin prosecutor’s office told Bild that there are currently no initial grounds to suspect a criminal offense, but no version is being ruled out at this stage.

Aiwanger was due to speak at the opening of his Free Voters party’s new Berlin office. According to the publication, during the day he told colleagues that he was feeling unwell and remained in his hotel room.

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Political career

Since 2018, Aiwanger had held the positions of Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, representing the conservative Free Voters party. He had led the party in Bavaria since 2006 and at the national level since 2010.

Under his leadership, the Free Voters, which emerged from local independent electoral groups, entered the Bavarian government for the first time in 2018 as the junior partner of the Christian Social Union. The party said it would continue its work in Aiwanger’s spirit.

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