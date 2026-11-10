In England’s most deprived areas, the risk of dying before the age of 75 is 2.3 times higher than in the least deprived areas. These conclusions were reached by the Health Foundation, which analyzed data from the 2021 census and death records from March 2021 to December 2023, The Guardian reports.

In the study, premature mortality was defined as the death of an adult before their 75th birthday. In the most deprived areas, the rate was 815 premature deaths per 100,000 population, compared with 353 per 100,000 in the least deprived areas. The analysis notes that the 2.3-fold higher risk of early death was recorded among both men and women.

Education and employment

Among women without qualifications, the premature mortality rate was 2.5 times higher than among women with a degree or higher education. Among men who had been out of work for a long time or had never worked, the rate was 3.5 times higher than among workers in higher managerial, administrative and professional occupations.

Health Foundation chief data analyst Freya Tracy said that place of residence, available opportunities and circumstances at birth should not determine the risk of early death. She called for a cross-government approach to reducing inequalities in education, employment and local economic conditions, as well as support for local communities in preventing health problems.

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Regional and ethnic differences

Researchers found the largest regional gaps in the north-east and north-west of England, as well as in the Yorkshire and Humber region. They were smallest in London. In particular, among women who had never worked or had been unemployed for a long time, 796 premature deaths per 100,000 population were recorded in the north-west — 72% more than in London, where the rate was 462.

The highest premature mortality rate among men was recorded in the Black Caribbean group — 573 cases per 100,000 population. White British men followed with 537 cases, while Chinese men had the lowest rate at 284. Among women, White British women and women in the Black Caribbean group had the highest rates, at 370 and 367 respectively, while the rate among Chinese women was 181 per 100,000.

Race Equality Foundation chief executive Jabeer Butt noted that lower premature mortality in some ethnic groups does not mean better health or that racism is insignificant. According to him, understanding inequality requires taking into account the interaction of migration, poverty, employment, housing and discrimination.

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