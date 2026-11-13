The White House is discussing the possible removal of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick from office. NDTV World reports, citing two people familiar with the situation. The discussions are taking place amid criticism of the administration over oversight of exports of advanced Nvidia chips to China.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not respond to requests for comment on Lutnick’s future. Earlier that same day, however, a White House representative said that President Donald Trump has full confidence in the secretary and his ability to perform his official duties.

Criticism of export controls

An increasing number of lawmakers are criticizing Lutnick because the administration has not added dozens of Chinese companies to a key U.S. trade blacklist. Questions have also arisen about proper oversight of Nvidia chip shipments to China.

As Reuters reported, in June the Trump administration refrained from adding Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, memory-chip manufacturer CXMT, and more than 100 other companies that authorities considered to pose national security risks to the list. The United States has not added new companies to the list since October 2025, the longest pause between updates to the list in more than a decade.

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Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said that Lutnick and Deputy Commerce Secretary Jeffrey Kessler must explain why they did not close loopholes in export controls.

Congressional inquiries regarding Nvidia

Warren and Democratic Senator Chris Coons appealed to Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to preserve all documents concerning exports of advanced Nvidia chips to China and the related national security risks.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Democratic Congressman Richard Neal also said they are reviewing the administration’s approval of sales of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies. According to them, these companies have alarming ties to the Chinese government, military, and sanctioned entities. The lawmakers also questioned the administration’s decision to allow Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China in December 2025.

Attention to Lutnick intensified after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive officer. According to NDTV World, he announced this after reports about his personal relationship with Alice Huang, the head of Singaporean company Megaspeed, whom U.S. authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Nvidia’s statement on Huang’s resignation did not comment on his actions.

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