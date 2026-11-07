In Varna, Bulgaria, severely damaged human remains were discovered aboard a vessel that had previously been struck by a drone near Romania’s Black Sea coast during debris clearance. The Varna prosecutor’s office ordered DNA testing to identify the victims, NDTV World reports.

The vessel is being repaired in Varna

The prosecutor’s office did not name the vessel but stated that it was sailing under the flag of San Marino. These details match the chemical tanker Wine Trader, which was struck on October 15 about 24 kilometres southeast of the Romanian city of Sulina, near the Danube estuary.

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According to an AFP source in Bulgarian law enforcement, the condition of the remains does not make it possible to reliably determine the number of victims. The agency’s source suggested that they are most likely the remains of six people.

Seven crew members are missing

After the strike on Wine Trader, seven of the 12 crew members were considered missing, while another five were rescued. Since the beginning of October, drones have struck at least nine merchant vessels near the Black Sea coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. As a result of these attacks, 34 people have been killed or gone missing.

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