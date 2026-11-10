A major road traffic accident involving dozens of vehicles occurred in eastern Bulgaria on November 10 on the A1 highway, which connects the capital Sofia with Burgas. According to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, 11 people were killed. The Interior Ministry reported that 50 injured people were taken to hospitals.

Crash on the highway near Yambol

The accident occurred on a fog-covered section of the motorway near Yambol. Police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews arrived at the scene. Footage from local media showed cars and trucks that collided across six lanes of the road: some vehicles were crushed, overturned or ended up on the roadside.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov said fog was the likely cause of the accident. According to him, the collision began after a bus and a truck collided in the lanes heading toward Burgas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue operation continues

Todor Mishinev, chief inspector of the regional Interior Ministry directorate in Yambol, told Nova TV that some people remained trapped in vehicles. He noted that the priority was the rescue operation, while procedural and investigative actions would be carried out after it was completed.

Radev called the incident a tragedy, reported that aircraft had been deployed to evacuate the injured and said he intended to visit the crash site. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was visiting Bulgaria, said she would shorten her trip, expressed her deepest condolences and said she intended to pay tribute to the rescuers.

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