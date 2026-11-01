Bolivia declares state of emergency over El Niño — Channel NewsAsia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the consequences of the El Niño weather phenomenon. Authorities link it to simultaneous droughts and floods. The decision is intended to free up resources to respond to the consequences of natural disasters and provides for the deployment of additional rescue teams in the hardest-hit areas, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Drought in six departments

According to a government report, the drought has affected 78,000 families in six of Bolivia's nine departments. It has also resulted in the loss of more than 75,000 head of cattle.

In an address to the nation, Paz said that the phenomenon would have very serious consequences in the form of droughts and floods, making cooperation among all institutions necessary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact of El Niño

El Niño causes an increase in sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. This changes wind patterns, atmospheric pressure and precipitation in different parts of the world.

The United Nations warned this week that the current El Niño could reach unprecedented strength and cause significant damage to Latin America, eastern and southern Africa, Asia and Pacific countries.

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