In Bolivia, Aldo Quesada, the former head of the Santa Cruz department court, has been detained. Prosecutor Marcelo Inchausti said Quesada was detained at his home in the eastern city of Santa Cruz on suspicion of drug trafficking and involvement in a criminal organization, Al Jazeera reports.

US visa restrictions

Last month, Quesada stepped down as head of the Santa Cruz department court after being added to a US list of people subject to visa restrictions over alleged links to drug trafficking.

The United States also revoked visas of officials from Colombia, Ecuador and Peru under this policy. In September, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed visa restrictions on 12 Bolivian citizens and their family members, the US State Department reported.

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Detention of judicial officials

Quesada is one of several high-ranking Bolivian judicial officials detained since September on suspicion of links to drug cartels. They include former attorney general Roger Mariaca, who was detained on September 30 on suspicion of money laundering and drug trafficking. Police found packages of cash at his home.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz took office on November 8, 2025, ending nearly 20 years of rule by the Movement for Socialism. He seeks to strengthen ties with the United States and has joined the country to President Trump's “Americas Shield” initiative, a US-backed security alliance for countries of the Americas.

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