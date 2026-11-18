In Slovakia, thousands of people protested on Tuesday against Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian government. The largest rally took place at Slovak National Uprising Square in Bratislava, where, according to organizers’ estimates, about 25,000 participants gathered, Deutsche Welle reports.

Rallies on the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution

The protests were organized by opposition parties and non-governmental organizations. Rallies were also held in other cities across the country, including Košice and Banská Bystrica.

The demonstrations took place on the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which ended decades of communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia. Participants commemorated the fall of the communist dictatorship that ruled Czechoslovakia for 41 years and also called for greater support for Ukraine.

Among the protesters’ slogans was: “We have had enough of Fico.” One placard suggested that the prime minister should “go to hell.”

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Criticism of Fico’s policies

Robert Fico, who returned to the post of head of government in 2023, has repeatedly been the target of protests. He opposed military aid to Ukraine and supported close ties with Vladimir Putin, the president of aggressor state Russia, despite European Union sanctions against Russia.

Fico was also criticized for seeking to strengthen control over the media and culture, as well as for restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people. Last year, Slovakia’s constitution was amended to stipulate that national legislation takes precedence over EU law.

“We are the last in the European Union to negotiate with the Russians... It is a disgrace,” 74-year-old doctor Igor Vico told AFP.

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