Researchers at Brown University have developed a method for producing ultrathin bismuth ferrite films that do not lose their ferroelectric and magnetic properties. This could bring multiferroics closer to use in memory and logic components of computer chips with lower energy consumption, including for artificial intelligence-related computing, ScienceDaily reports.

Multiferroics combine electrical and magnetic properties. A small voltage can change their electric polarization, potentially making it possible to write binary information with lower electricity consumption. Since a material's magnetic characteristics are linked to polarization, data can also be read magnetically.

How the dead-layer effect was overcome

The main obstacle to using such materials in chips had been the so-called dead-layer effect. When the thickness of multiferroics was significantly reduced, their atomic structure became distorted, while internal electric fields disrupted polarization. As a result, the material lost its ferroelectric and magnetic properties.

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The team deposited bismuth ferrite on a dysprosium scandate substrate. The mismatch between the crystal structures of the materials creates compression that helps preserve the film's required atomic structure. An additional metal layer counteracts unwanted electric fields. As a result, the film retained its properties even at a thickness of a few angstroms.

Altermagnetism in an ultrathin film

During the study, scientists also discovered altermagnetism in the material — a form of magnetism that combines certain advantages of ferromagnets and antiferromagnets. According to the study leader, Assistant Professor of Engineering Lucas Caretta, ferromagnets provide a strong signal for reading data but are relatively slow and create stray magnetic fields. Antiferromagnets can operate faster and do not create such fields, but their signal is harder to detect.

The researchers believe that such ultrathin films could be suitable for compact and fast memory components and computing systems. The results were published in the journal Nature Materials.

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