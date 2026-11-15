In Brazil, footballer Alan Ruschel, one of six people who survived the 2016 plane crash involving an aircraft carrying the Chapecoense team, has retired after Juventude secured promotion to Serie A. In his final match before retiring, the 37-year-old came on as a substitute in the 74th minute and helped his team hold on to a 2-0 win over Botafogo, BBC Sport reports.

Farewell match

After the game, Ruschel took a lap of honour at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. Before the match, fans carried the footballer into the stadium on their shoulders. He joined Juventude, his childhood club, in 2023.

Ruschel told a Brazilian television channel that he arrived at the club in 2007, when it was playing in Serie A, and is leaving it in the top division as well. According to the footballer, he decided to retire due to health problems following two consecutive knee operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return after the disaster

The aircraft carrying the Chapecoense team crashed in Colombia on 29 November 2016. Seventy-one people were killed, including 19 club players and members of the coaching staff. Ruschel suffered serious injuries and underwent spinal surgery, but returned to football a year later.

On the eve of his final match, he published a video in which he remembered his friends and teammates who died, and called the opportunity to choose the moment of his own farewell to football a privilege. Meanwhile, Chapecoense were relegated from Serie A after one season: the team won only four of 34 matches and will return to Serie B.

Read us on