Brazilian regional airline Azul Conecta has put its first Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft into service to transport employees of oil company Petrobras in the Amazon. The aircraft, registered PS-ENE, arrived in Brazil and began operating flights on November 3, 2026, AeroTime reports.

Four-year contract with Petrobras

Azul received a four-year contract to transport Petrobras personnel, including those working at the Porto Urucu oil and gas fields in Amazonas state. The new twin-engine aircraft is designed for 19 passengers — more than twice as many as the nine-seat Cessna Grand Caravans in Azul Conecta's fleet.

According to the schedule the company presented to CNN Brasil, the SkyCourier will depart from Carauari every Friday, stop in Coari and continue to Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state. On Mondays, it will operate the route in the opposite direction. Passengers can buy tickets for these flights even if they are not connected with Petrobras.

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Plans for a second aircraft

Azul Conecta CEO Vitor Cordeiro told Brazilian outlet UOL that on some regional routes, demand already exceeds the capacity of the Grand Caravan but is still insufficient to use an ATR 72. The contract with Petrobras helped make the acquisition of the SkyCourier possible.

Azul Conecta expects to receive its second Cessna SkyCourier in the first half of 2027. Barcelos, an Amazonian city already served by the airline with Grand Caravans, is among the possible destinations being considered for it. Azul has not yet set a date for the start of SkyCourier flights to Barcelos.

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