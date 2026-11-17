In Brazil, brands sold by European chemical companies were named in 1,605 pesticide poisoning reports last year. These are the results of an analysis of data from Brazil’s Ministry of Health conducted by Unearthed and Public Eye, The Guardian reports.

Overall, a specific product name was provided in 2,857 out of more than 6,700 medical reports concerning agricultural pesticides. Of these, 1,420 were classified as confirmed poisonings, while another 1,108 were cases of contact with the substances. Mentioning a brand in a report does not in itself prove that this particular product caused poisoning or death.

Substances banned in the EU

About one-third of the reports concerned chemicals banned for use on European Union farms due to risks to people and the environment. At the same time, European manufacturers may produce such substances for export to countries where their use is permitted.

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Among British-made herbicides, Syngenta’s Reglone, which contains diquat, was mentioned most often. Brazil recorded 75 cases mentioning diquat, compared with 36 in 2018–2022. Reglone was named separately in 44 reports, including four death reports; 26 cases were classified as confirmed poisonings.

Data and companies’ positions

The reports that the analysis classified as concerning products of European companies recorded 32 deaths. In 31 cases, confirmed poisoning was involved, while 26 deaths were registered as suicides. Syngenta products were mentioned 425 times and BASF products 179 times; these figures may overlap, as some reports named products from several manufacturers.

Syngenta said that nearly half of the cases linked to it were not classified as confirmed poisonings and criticized the investigation authors’ interpretation of the data. Bayer also stressed the database’s limitations and said that the circumstances of contact with the products had not been independently verified. BASF said it takes reports of a possible link between its products and poisonings seriously and assesses such incidents.

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