In Brazil, about 20 members of the Indigenous Awá people, who had been living in voluntary isolation, approached the neighboring village of Tawari in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory in the state of Maranhão. Members of the Guajajara community gave them yams, after which the group returned to the forest.

Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency Funai introduced an emergency coordination mechanism involving Indigenous health services and specialized field teams. Authorities will monitor the situation and prepare for possible medical emergencies, UPI reports.

Risk of infections for the isolated community

Funai emphasized that isolated Indigenous peoples are particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases due to their limited historical contact with certain pathogens. Survival International researcher Sarah Shenker told Mongabay that any infection the Awá may have contracted from people during the contact could be fatal for them.

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According to Survival International, this is the first case in modern history in which isolated Awá from Arariboia approached other people in large numbers. Shenker noted that this group had not approached outsiders in this way for decades.

Condition of the people and protection of the territory

Indigenous leaders expressed concern about the physical condition of some members of the group: children and elderly people, they said, appeared too thin. At the same time, authorities have not confirmed malnutrition and have not established why the Awá decided to approach the village.

Funai follows a policy of avoiding contact with isolated groups and protecting their right to remain separate from the outside world. The agency stressed that this episode does not necessarily indicate the Awá’s intention to maintain ongoing contact. The Arariboia Territory, which covers more than 1 million acres, is home to Guajajara communities and isolated Awá groups.

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