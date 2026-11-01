In Brazil, two lawyers filed a lawsuit with the 6th Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro demanding that payments to Senator Flávio Bolsonaro be stopped after he left for the United States on October 27. Separately, lawmaker Sâmia Bomfim and six other politicians appealed to Senate President Davi Alcolumbre to examine whether the senator may have abandoned his post and, if provided for by law, terminate his mandate.

As The Rio Times reports, lawyers Leonardo Nicolau and Rodrigo Roma are demanding that Bolsonaro's monthly payment of 46,366 Brazilian reais, as well as the payment of allowances, be suspended. In the applicants' view, continuing these payments harms the public treasury.

Appeal to the Senate

In their letter to Alcolumbre, the politicians urged the Senate to assess whether Bolsonaro's absence could indicate that he had abandoned his post. The lawyers also argue that the senator demonstrated an intention not to perform his duties by missing the Senate's first regular session, although he could have participated remotely.

Flávio Bolsonaro has represented the state of Rio de Janeiro in the Senate since 2019. His current eight-year term expires on January 31, 2027.

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Conditions for early termination of a mandate

Under Article 55 of Brazil's Constitution, a senator may lose their mandate if they miss one-third of sessions during a year without approved leave. In that case, the Senate's governing body formalizes the termination of powers without a vote by the full chamber.

Another mechanism provides for removal for conduct incompatible with a parliamentary mandate, but this requires at least 41 votes out of 81 senators. Leaving the country itself is not a separate ground for losing a mandate, though a senator must notify the Senate president about foreign trips. Unpaid leave of up to 120 days suspends the counting of missed sessions.

According to the publication, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, as part of a money-laundering investigation, ordered Bolsonaro to hand over his passports to the Federal Police within 24 hours. The senator did not do so, left Brazil, and arrived near Miami on October 28. He denies any violation.

As of October 31, the source had not reported a court decision on stopping the payments or the start of the Senate's consideration of the politicians' appeal. There was also no information about Bolsonaro submitting a leave application.

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