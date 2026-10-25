In Brazil, the opening hours of polling stations in the second round of the presidential election were extended by two hours nationwide. As RMF24 reports, the decision was made by Cristiano Zanin, a judge of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court, according to the newspaper Estado de São Paulo.

Appeals by the candidates’ campaign teams

The campaign teams of both candidates asked for polling stations to remain open longer. The team of incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva requested this nationwide, citing possible delays in public transport.

His opponent’s campaign team requested that voting be extended in three states due to adverse weather conditions.

Lula’s statement about buses

Lula said that 40% of buses in São Paulo were unable to take to the streets. He appealed to the court to extend the opening hours of polling stations for people who, according to him, were prevented from voting by these difficulties.

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The president also stated that voters should not refrain from participating in the vote because of the actions of company owners or mayors who, according to him, tried to prevent people from casting their ballots.

Voting conditions

More than 158 million Brazilian citizens are eligible to vote, including nearly one million Brazilians abroad. Voting is compulsory for literate citizens aged 18 to 70.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. Brasília time and were initially scheduled to operate until 5:00 p.m. Following the decision of the Superior Electoral Court, voting will end two hours later.

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