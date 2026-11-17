In Brazil, a labour court is set to hold the first hearing in the case involving Cooabriel, the country’s largest cooperative of canephora coffee producers. Brazil’s Labour Prosecutor’s Office (MPT) says the cooperative failed to ensure proper oversight to prevent coffee produced under slavery-like conditions from entering its supply chain. This was reported by The Independent.

Prosecutors’ demands

Last month, the MPT obtained a preliminary court ruling requiring Cooabriel to take measures to prevent such coffee from entering its supply chain. According to prosecutors, the cooperative’s existing verification mechanisms were limited to cross-referencing Brazil’s list of labour law violators with the database of Serasa Experian.

Guadalupe Louro Turos Couto, the regional coordinator of the MPT’s Chain Reaction operation and a labour prosecutor, said the cooperative must conduct on-site inspections at plantations where coffee is grown and harvested. According to her, some workers allegedly had no access to toilets or eating areas. Others were allegedly registered as independent contractors, although their working conditions corresponded to salaried employment.

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Nestlé’s position

Cooabriel is a supplier to the Swiss food company Nestlé. Nestlé confirmed to Reuters that it maintains commercial relations with the cooperative, but said that none of the producers concerned by the case was part of its supply chain. The company also said it would monitor developments, maintain dialogue with Cooabriel and work to strengthen social and environmental practices in the coffee supply chain.

Cooabriel declined to comment. According to the Observatory for the Eradication of Slave Labour and Human Trafficking, 3,824 workers were rescued from coffee plantations in Brazil between 1995 and 2024 where they were held in slavery-like conditions. In Espírito Santo state, where Cooabriel is based, coffee plantations accounted for nearly two-thirds of such rescues during that period.

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