In Brazil, the TSE suspended the vote count in the second round of the presidential election after Judge Zanin extended voting in all states until 18:00 Eastern Time in the United States. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Counting status

According to the publication, the count was halted at 16:20 Eastern Time in the United States. At that time, the TSE had processed 0.25% of the votes. The pause concerned the official count, while voting was extended.

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When results will resume

According to The Rio Times, the publication of results is expected to resume after polling stations close. Flávio Bolsonaro and Lula are competing in the second round. The voting extension applies to all states in the country, rather than individual regions.

On its results page, The Rio Times states that the TSE's official count is updated every 20 minutes, starting at 17:00 Brasília time, which corresponds to 16:00 Eastern Time in the United States.

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